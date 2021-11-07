MRJ Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

AWI stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.