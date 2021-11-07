MRJ Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $16,706,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 74,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $249,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

