Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

MWA opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,144 shares of company stock valued at $676,344 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mueller Water Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

