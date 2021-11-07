Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by 32.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $16.86 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,144 shares of company stock worth $676,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mueller Water Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

