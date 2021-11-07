Mynaric AG (MYNA) to Raise $70 Million in IPO

Mynaric AG (MYNA) is planning to raise $70 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, November 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,000,000 shares at a price of $17.48 per share.

In the last year, Mynaric AG generated $2.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $33 million. Mynaric AG has a market cap of $355.9 million.

Mynaric AG provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(This is NOT an IPO. This is an offering of ADS – an uplift to the NASDAQ. Every four ADS will represent one ordinary share. From the prospectus: “Our ordinary shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, where they trade under the symbol of “MOY” and last closed – equivalent to a price of $17.48 per ADS.”) We believe we are a leading developer and manufacturer (in terms of production capacity) of advanced laser communication technology for aerospace communications networks in government and commercial markets. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for high data rates and secure long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne- and space-based applications. Our technology and products are designed to provide the backbone for connectivity to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft and the ground with secure wireless data transmission. We aim to industrialize laser communication by focusing on standardization and cost-efficiency. We believe that we are one of the first companies to develop laser communication technology at commercially attractive price points for use in both government and commercial markets. By leveraging our strong technical expertise and early mover advantage, we aim to become the go-to supplier for the “internet above the clouds.” We were founded in 2009 by former DLR scientists. We have invested in developing and optimizing our laser communication technology, which we are now commercializing. We have developed pre-serial product versions of our flagship CONDOR inter-satellite link terminal and our HAWK airborne terminal, and are currently ramping up serial production to enable customers to deploy our technology at scale. We believe that we are one of a few companies offering a commercially viable laser communication terminal solution combining light weight, robustness, high data rate and high power efficiency at attractive prices. In 2020, we were awarded two contracts by Telesat and another customer for our CONDOR terminals in connection with two U.S. governmental programs launched by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) and the Space Development Agency (“SDA”), respectively. Most recently, on Oct. 31, 2021, we entered into a strategic agreement with Northrop Grumman International Trading, Inc. (“NG”) pursuant to which we will serve as a strategic supplier to NG and will exclusively develop and sell to NG jointly developed laser communication solutions for use in or relating to space where the ultimate customer is a U.S. government customer. “.

Mynaric AG was founded in 2009 and has 200 employees. The company is located at Dornierstraße 19 82205 Gilching, Germany and can be reached via phone at +49 (0) 8105 79990.

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.