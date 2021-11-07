MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1,377.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,516 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of MYR Group worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

