N-able (NABL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect N-able to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. N-able has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NABL opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

