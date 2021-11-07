NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.08

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.08 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.57). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.75 ($0.58), with a volume of 66,895 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

