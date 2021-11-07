Namecoin Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $30.47 million and $13,812.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00003287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,903.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $600.32 or 0.00954353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00269482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00238897 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00029562 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.