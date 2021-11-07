Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON NANO opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Nanoco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47. The company has a market cap of £64.81 million and a P/E ratio of -11.78.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

