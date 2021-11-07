Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON NANO opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Nanoco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47. The company has a market cap of £64.81 million and a P/E ratio of -11.78.
About Nanoco Group
