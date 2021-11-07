NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on November 29th

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 18.53 and a current ratio of 18.54.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

