Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Napco Security Technologies traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 2048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.48 million, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.