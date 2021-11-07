National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National CineMedia stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of National CineMedia worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

