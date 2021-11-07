National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.050-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.05-$5.45 EPS.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $59.32. 588,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

