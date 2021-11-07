National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-$5.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.32. 588,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

