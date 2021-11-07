National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.12 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $43.86. 872,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,662. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.