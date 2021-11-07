National Pension Service Acquires 1,525 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $139,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $364.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

