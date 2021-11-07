National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Moderna were worth $104,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

