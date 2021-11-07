National Pension Service Has $82.35 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,264 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in HP were worth $82,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

