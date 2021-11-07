National Pension Service Has $97.92 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Ford Motor worth $97,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

