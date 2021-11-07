National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $115,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after acquiring an additional 196,710 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

