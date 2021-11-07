National Pension Service Purchases 50,677 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in General Motors were worth $123,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.52 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

