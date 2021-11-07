National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,699 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Autodesk worth $87,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 380.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $324.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.30 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.