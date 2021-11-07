Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $209,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $35.45 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.2986 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

