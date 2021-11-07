Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $135.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.
NVMI opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $130.79.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
