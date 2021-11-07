Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $135.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

NVMI opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $130.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

