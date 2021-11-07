Needham & Company LLC Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $48.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NEO stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 122,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

