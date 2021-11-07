Needham & Company LLC Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $157.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.41.

SRPT stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

