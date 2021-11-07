Needham & Company LLC Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $7.50

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLDR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The company’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,444 shares of company stock worth $793,823. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.