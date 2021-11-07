Nelnet (NNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nelnet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Nelnet worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

