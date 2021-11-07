NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.250 EPS.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.38. 1,814,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,609. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.