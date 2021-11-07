NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NEO opened at $41.38 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,552,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after acquiring an additional 189,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

