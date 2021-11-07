Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Earnings Results

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLTX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 172,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,995. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.