Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Earnings Results

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NLTX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 172,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,995. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.
In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.