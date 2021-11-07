NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NPTN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,138. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoPhotonics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1,140.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

