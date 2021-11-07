Neovasc (NVCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 1,162.20%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVCN opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

