Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Issues Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NEPH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 9,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $80.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

In other Nephros news, Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $65,295 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEPH shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

