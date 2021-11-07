NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,936,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,447,000 after buying an additional 131,044 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NetApp by 107,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,308 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.