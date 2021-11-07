Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.99

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.99 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 83.44 ($1.09). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 83.44 ($1.09), with a volume of 87,613 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netcall from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Netcall alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.