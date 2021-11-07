NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $101.51 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.