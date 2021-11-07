Neutron Hits One Day Volume of $16.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $55,751.42 and $16.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

