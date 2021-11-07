New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report sales of $193.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $648.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $712.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $779.67 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $899.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 68.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

