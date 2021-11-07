New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.16

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $2.13. New World Development shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 38,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

New World Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

