News (NASDAQ:NWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.
NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 690,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.
News Company Profile
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
