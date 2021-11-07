Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Nexstar Media Group worth $93,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,814 shares of company stock worth $2,788,507. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

