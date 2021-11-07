NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $584 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.40 million.

NXGN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 326,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextGen Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 214.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.