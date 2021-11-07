NFTb (NFTB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.71 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $46.27 million and $2.71 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00081702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00083841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00098364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,595.59 or 0.07229695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,286.71 or 0.99561367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.99 or 0.00814887 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.