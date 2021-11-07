Nick Jones Buys 9,811 Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Stock

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Nick Jones purchased 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,818.22 ($25,892.63).

LON JOUL opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Joules Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105.63 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

