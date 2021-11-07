NIO (NIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. NIO has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NIO stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.46. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.39.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

