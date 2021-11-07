NIO (NIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. NIO has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NIO stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.46. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.