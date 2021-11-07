nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 9,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 253,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

