Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Trading Down 25.6%

Shares of Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI) traded down 25.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 55 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Noble Vici Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the provision of tools to live and interact in the modern mobile world through ecosystem of IoT, big data, blockchain and e-commerce products and services. It integrates blockchain technology with e-commerce platform to connect consumers and merchants in a global marketplace through blockchain transactions.

