Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Announces Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-$1.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.830 EPS.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

